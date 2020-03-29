Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 542,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.47. 2,589,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.