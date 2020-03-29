Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,616. PJT Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $920.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.13.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

