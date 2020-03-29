Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $44.95. 152,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

