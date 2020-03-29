Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD remained flat at $$12.91 during midday trading on Friday. 10,365,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,920. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

