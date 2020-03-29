Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,451.30. Insiders bought a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

