Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 3,329,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,094. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

