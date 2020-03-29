Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 495,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 138,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 6,397,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,300. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

