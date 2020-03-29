Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 42,268,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,929,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.