Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.
Itau Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.