Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MBIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

MBI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

