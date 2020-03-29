Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,986,000 after buying an additional 201,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after acquiring an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 964,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,359. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $663,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 578,644 shares in the company, valued at $15,050,530.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 82,221 shares of company stock worth $2,131,960. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.