Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KEMET by 3,052.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the third quarter worth $106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEM. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 807,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.39. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.