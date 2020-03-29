Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,400 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 488,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $27.57.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

