Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.98. The company had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.71 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

