Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,577 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zynga by 232.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 20,015,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,799,020. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

