Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,179 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

ViaSat stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. 614,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

