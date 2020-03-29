Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,269 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $17,395,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 3,088,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,682. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

