Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 218,800 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.17%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

