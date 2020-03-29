Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 29,119 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 394,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

