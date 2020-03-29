Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.48 on Friday, hitting $459.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,435. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.13 and a 200-day moving average of $558.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

