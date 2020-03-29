Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTM traded down $44.08 on Friday, hitting $905.86. 36,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,597. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $995.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,070.23.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

