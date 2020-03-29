Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.43. The company had a trading volume of 577,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,314. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.