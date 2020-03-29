Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. 1,375,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

