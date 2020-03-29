Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Decreases By 12.5%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 454,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at $10,611,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 208,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 167,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TG traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $14.62. 86,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.22. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

