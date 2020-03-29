Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.34% and a negative net margin of 657.71%.

Shares of SINT opened at $0.43 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

