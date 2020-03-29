Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.34% and a negative net margin of 657.71%.
Shares of SINT opened at $0.43 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.