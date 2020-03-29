Spirit Realty Capital Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

