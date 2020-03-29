Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

