Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

PCAR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 1,795,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,849. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.