Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,313 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,158. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

