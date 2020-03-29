Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.17 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BP were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,218,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.