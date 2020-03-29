Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. 1,822,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,571. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

