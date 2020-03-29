Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

