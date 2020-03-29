Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 145,510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,828,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145,510 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,124,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,054,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

