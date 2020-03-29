Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 499 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after acquiring an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,797. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.