Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 6,013 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

