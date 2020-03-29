State Street Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

