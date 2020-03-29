State Street Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
NYSE:STT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on STT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.