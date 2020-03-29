Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

