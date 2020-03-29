Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 4,887 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

