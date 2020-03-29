Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $332,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 23,533,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

