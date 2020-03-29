Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $378,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 10,146,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

