Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $4.10 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,133. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.