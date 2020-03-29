Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 573,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

