Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $418,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 14,494,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,692,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

