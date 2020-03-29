Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $509,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,638,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

