Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $514,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000.

JHMM traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $28.21. 558,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

