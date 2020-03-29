Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 20,403,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.