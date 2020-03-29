Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,251,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,180. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

