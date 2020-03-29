Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

SU traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

