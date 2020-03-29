Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,525,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,678,000 after buying an additional 1,937,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,928,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,537,508. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

