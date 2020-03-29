Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,865 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 440,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

