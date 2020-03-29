Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 6,426 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,426 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.